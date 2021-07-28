Kimberly Dale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Dale, APRN
Overview
Kimberly Dale, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Kimberly Dale works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Care Specialists LLC5540 E Grant St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 367-4706
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Dale?
I felt like she truly listened, asked clear clarifying questions, and shared information with me in an articulate and understandable manner.
About Kimberly Dale, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427583046
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Dale accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Dale works at
Kimberly Dale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Dale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Dale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Dale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.