Kimberly Cossaro, PA
Overview
Kimberly Cossaro, PA is a Physician Assistant in Commack, NY.
Kimberly Cossaro works at
Locations
1
Commack353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 543-4888
2
Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery309 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 762-3376
3
Plainview875 Old Country Rd Ste 300, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 433-2424
4
Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery225 W Montauk Hwy Ste 3, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 728-7288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kim is the absolute BEST Dermatology provider I have known, and I have known quite a few. She spotted skin cancer on my face while it was a tiny spec and I will forever appreciate that! She is knowledgeable in all aspects of Dermatology and I wish I knew where she is now!
About Kimberly Cossaro, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
