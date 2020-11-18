See All Physicians Assistants in Commack, NY
Overview

Kimberly Cossaro, PA is a Physician Assistant in Commack, NY. 

Kimberly Cossaro works at Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Commack, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, Plainview, NY and Hampton Bays, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commack
    353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 543-4888
  2. 2
    Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    309 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 762-3376
  3. 3
    Plainview
    875 Old Country Rd Ste 300, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 433-2424
  4. 4
    Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    225 W Montauk Hwy Ste 3, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 728-7288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kimberly Cossaro, PA

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427132018
Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Cossaro, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Cossaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kimberly Cossaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Cossaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Cossaro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Cossaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Cossaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

