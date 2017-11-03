Kimberly Corbett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Corbett, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Corbett, MFT is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Kimberly Corbett works at
Locations
Kimberly Corbett Psy.d. M.f.t.4411 30th St Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92116 Directions (619) 298-2098
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Corbett?
I think Dr. Corbett is amazing. She tells it like it is and has helped me gain tools so that i don't need to stay in therapy my entire life. I highly recommend her!
About Kimberly Corbett, MFT
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235239823
