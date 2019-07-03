Kimberly Coleman, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Coleman, WHNP
Overview
Kimberly Coleman, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Kimberly Coleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-4880
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Coleman?
Excellent care, both knowledge base and personal interaction. Couldn’t be more pleased.
About Kimberly Coleman, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1306053087
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Coleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Coleman works at
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.