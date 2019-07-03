See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Kimberly Coleman, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kimberly Coleman, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Kimberly Coleman works at BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women
    BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women
3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63131
(314) 996-4880

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 03, 2019
Excellent care, both knowledge base and personal interaction. Couldn’t be more pleased.
— Jul 03, 2019
Photo: Kimberly Coleman, WHNP
About Kimberly Coleman, WHNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306053087
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Missouri-St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions

