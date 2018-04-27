See All Psychotherapists in Arlington, TX
Kimberly Christian, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile

Kimberly Christian, LCSW

Psychotherapy
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kimberly Christian, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Arlington, TX. 

Kimberly Christian works at Grow Therapy in Arlington, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Dallas, TX and McKinney, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    2000 E Lamar Boulevard Ballpark Way Ste 600, Arlington, TX 76006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Legacy-Plano Office
    6839 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 379-8222
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bent Tree Psychiatric Associates
    16800 Dallas Pkwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 733-7242
  4. 4
    McKinney Medical Village
    7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 893-3376
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavioral Disorders
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Christian?

    Apr 27, 2018
    Kimberly is a true person of faith and reason who helped me to reset my life!
    — Apr 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Christian, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Christian, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Christian to family and friends

    Kimberly Christian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Christian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Christian, LCSW.

    About Kimberly Christian, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215235775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Christian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Christian, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.