Kimberly Chrisman, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kimberly Chrisman, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Kimberly Chrisman works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Kimberly Chrisman, PA-C

  • Surgical Assistance
  • English
  • Female
  • 1487679429
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

