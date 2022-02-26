See All Physicians Assistants in Cary, NC
Kimberly Cakerice, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5
Kimberly Cakerice, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cary, NC. 

Kimberly Cakerice works at Crescent Family Practice in Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Crescent Family Practice P.A.
    1110 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 203, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 851-7867

Feb 26, 2022
My husband and I are both patients of Kim Cakerice and we wouldn't have it any other way. She actually listens to my concerns and addresses each of them one by one. She doesn't rush me out of the office during appointments, and she truly cares about her patients. If she tells you she'll do something, you can expect that she'll follow through. I trust her and so does my husband. Her perseverance in finding answers saved my life and I am eternally grateful for that.
Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427366905
Kimberly Cakerice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Cakerice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Cakerice works at Crescent Family Practice in Cary, NC. View the full address on Kimberly Cakerice’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Cakerice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Cakerice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Cakerice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Cakerice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

