Kimberly Brown, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Overview

Kimberly Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lancaster, PA. 

Kimberly Brown works at Penn State Health Medical Group in Lancaster, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lime Spring Out Patient Center
    2221 Noll Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 715-1001
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kimberly Brown, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629011176
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Brown works at Penn State Health Medical Group in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Kimberly Brown’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

