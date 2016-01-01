Dr. Brayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Brayton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Brayton, PHD is a Psychologist in Glens Falls, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 92 Bay St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions (518) 792-9100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Brayton, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1295725893
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brayton accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brayton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.