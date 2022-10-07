Kimberly Boyle, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Boyle, LCSW
Overview
Kimberly Boyle, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Ocala, FL.
Locations
Grow Therapy7110 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Bayside Center for Behavioral Health1650 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kim and I worked well together until I got really depressed and she told me that she couldn't treat me anymore. She referred me out without a chance of explanation.
About Kimberly Boyle, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
10 patients have reviewed Kimberly Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Boyle.
