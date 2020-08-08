See All Counselors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Kimberly Boroczi, LMFT

Counseling
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kimberly Boroczi, LMFT is a Counselor in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Kimberly Boroczi works at Cascade Counseling Incorporated in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmind
    1411 Marsh St Ste 108, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 235-5039
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2020
    I have been seeing Kim for over 14 years. She has really helped me better manage my depression, anxiety and helped me through some difficult life events. She has taken the time to meet with me and my mother as well as me and my husband on several occasions over the years. She has helped me to grow, be more independent and given me tools to help me better cope. She is a great listener and has helped me to look at my situation and issues with different lights.
    Christine — Aug 08, 2020
    About Kimberly Boroczi, LMFT

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1174619035
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Boroczi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Boroczi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Boroczi works at Cascade Counseling Incorporated in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Kimberly Boroczi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kimberly Boroczi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Boroczi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Boroczi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Boroczi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

