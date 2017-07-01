See All Nurse Midwives in Kansas City, KS
Kim Boote, CNM

Midwifery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kim Boote, CNM is a Midwife in Kansas City, KS. 

Kim Boote works at Specialists in Womens Care - KCK in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS and Lansing, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists in Womens Care - KCK
    1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5262
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Specialists in Women s Care Olathe
    16180 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Specialists in Womens Care Lansing
    1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5261
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kim Boote, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538167887
