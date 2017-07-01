Kim Boote, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Boote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Boote, CNM
Overview
Kim Boote, CNM is a Midwife in Kansas City, KS.
Locations
Specialists in Womens Care - KCK1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Directions (913) 382-5262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Specialists in Women s Care Olathe16180 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 382-5263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Specialists in Womens Care Lansing1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 382-5261Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I have been more than impressed with the level of professionalism and caring Kim puts into her work and her patients. We struggle with infertility and through the process, Kim has made herself accessible and us comfortable & aware of what to expect. We feel like we lucked out and have had nothing but a great experience with Kim.
About Kim Boote, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1538167887
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Kim Boote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Boote.
