Kimberly Bird, CNP
Kimberly Bird, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Kimberly Bird works at
Summa Health Women's Center75 Arch St Ste B1, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 375-4844
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very attentive to your needs. She listens to what you have to say and provides options. She always remembers who I am. She has been wonderful to me over these past couple of years. Thank you!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437402476
