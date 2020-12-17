Kimberly Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Barnes, MS
Overview
Kimberly Barnes, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Locations
- 1 19 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 477-1933
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing this therapist for many years. She has an incredible memory and is positive, kind, caring, empathic, encouraging, and very quickly gets to the bottom an issue and offers healthy, practical solutions. I would recommend Kimberley Barnes in a heartbeat.
About Kimberly Barnes, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1497855985
