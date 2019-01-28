Kimberly Allen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Allen, APRN
Overview
Kimberly Allen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 608 NW 9th St Ste 6200, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-7677
Deer Creek Family Healthcare and Wellness Clinic19409 N Portland Ave, Edmond, OK 73012 Directions (405) 272-4978
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Super super super....couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere doctor and person in general. I am always telling everyone who needs a doctor no matter where they live, this is the best place to be. Very caring and loving and down to earth. They care about you and what’s wrong. You aren’t just another person to bill or fill with Rx’s.
About Kimberly Allen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1932340478
