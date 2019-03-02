See All Counselors in Orlando, FL
Kimberley Walker, LMHC

Counseling
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberley Walker, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. 

Kimberley Walker works at Comprehensive MedPsych Systems in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Psychology and Counseling Group
    2101 Park Center Dr Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 523-1213
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Kimberley Walker, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629012893
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberley Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberley Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberley Walker works at Comprehensive MedPsych Systems in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Kimberley Walker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kimberley Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberley Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberley Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberley Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

