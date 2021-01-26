Kimberley Rubino is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberley Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberley Rubino
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberley Rubino is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwich, CT.
Kimberley Rubino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Contemporary Care81 Holly Hill Ln Fl 2, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 792-0400Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberley Rubino?
Kind, understanding, works well with my issues
About Kimberley Rubino
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760962328
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberley Rubino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberley Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberley Rubino works at
Kimberley Rubino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberley Rubino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberley Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberley Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.