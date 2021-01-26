See All Psychiatrists in Greenwich, CT
Kimberley Rubino

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberley Rubino is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwich, CT. 

Kimberley Rubino works at Contemporary Care in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Contemporary Care
    81 Holly Hill Ln Fl 2, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-0400
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Kind, understanding, works well with my issues
    — Jan 26, 2021
    About Kimberley Rubino

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760962328
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberley Rubino is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberley Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberley Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberley Rubino works at Contemporary Care in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Kimberley Rubino’s profile.

    Kimberley Rubino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberley Rubino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberley Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberley Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

