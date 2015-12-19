See All Physicians Assistants in Waco, TX
Shea Young, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Shea Young, PA

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shea Young, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies.

Shea Young works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco
    300 Richland West Cir Ste 2C, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 340-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shea Young?

    Dec 19, 2015
    Wonderful!!!
    Robert Stephen Haley in Lake Dallas, Texas — Dec 19, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shea Young, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Shea Young, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shea Young to family and friends

    Shea Young's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shea Young

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shea Young, PA.

    About Shea Young, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912161589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shea Young, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shea Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shea Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Shea Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shea Young works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco in Waco, TX. View the full address on Shea Young’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Shea Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shea Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shea Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shea Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shea Young, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.