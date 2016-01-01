See All Urologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Urology
Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Kimberlee Walsh works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1667 Dominican Way Ste 234, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Urology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1831412659
  • Dominican Hospital

