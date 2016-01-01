Kimba Keel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimba Keel, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimba Keel, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, TN.
Kimba Keel works at
Locations
Quinco Mental Health Center45 Executive Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-2082
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Kimba Keel, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043427982
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimba Keel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimba Keel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kimba Keel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimba Keel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimba Keel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimba Keel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.