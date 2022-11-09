See All Chiropractors in Latham, NY
Dr. Kim Van Der Veer, DC

Chiropractic
Dr. Kim Van Der Veer, DC is a Chiropractor in Latham, NY. 

Dr. Van Der Veer works at Van Der Veer Chiropractic Care in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Van Der Veer Chiropractic Care
    1134 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 783-1908

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 09, 2022
    Kim is in the class of the best chiropractors. He is superb in his skills, caring, and effort. He takes the time to give the best care. He goes above and beyond!! He's a master at what he does. Doesn't get any better for structural work.
    alchemist — Nov 09, 2022
    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1437119062
    Dr. Kim Van Der Veer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Der Veer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Der Veer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Der Veer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Der Veer works at Van Der Veer Chiropractic Care in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Van Der Veer’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Der Veer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Der Veer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Der Veer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Der Veer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

