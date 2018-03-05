Kim Salinger, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Salinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Salinger, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kim Salinger, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park, CA FNP program.
Locations
Holistic Psych Care via Psych Care Anywhere (telemed)15333 N Pima Rd Ste 305, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 834-7443
Private Practice239 Miller Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941 Directions (415) 226-2572
Holistic Psych Care & Integrative Wellness4040 Civic Center Dr Ste 200, San Rafael, CA 94903 Directions (415) 797-7443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and no nonsense.
About Kim Salinger, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, German
- 1053610980
Education & Certifications
- Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park, CA FNP program
- BS - Concordia University, Portland Oregon
Kim Salinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Salinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Kim Salinger speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Kim Salinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Salinger.
