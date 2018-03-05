See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Kim Salinger, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kim Salinger, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park, CA FNP program.

Kim Salinger works at Melissa Prince CANP, Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Mill Valley, CA and San Rafael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holistic Psych Care via Psych Care Anywhere (telemed)
    15333 N Pima Rd Ste 305, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 834-7443
  2. 2
    Private Practice
    239 Miller Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 226-2572
  3. 3
    Holistic Psych Care & Integrative Wellness
    4040 Civic Center Dr Ste 200, San Rafael, CA 94903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 797-7443

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Autism
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon

About Kim Salinger, FNP-C

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1053610980
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park, CA FNP program
Undergraduate School
  • BS - Concordia University, Portland Oregon
