Kim Sadwick, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kim Sadwick, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Kim Sadwick works at Villa Of Hope in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Villa of Hope
    3300 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 865-1550

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kim Sadwick, PMHNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649615675
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

