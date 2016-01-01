Kim Robles, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Robles, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kim Robles, MA is a Counselor in Fitchburg, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 12 Oliver St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 400-0142
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kim Robles?
About Kim Robles, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1164583530
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Robles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Robles accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kim Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Robles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.