See All Clinical Psychologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX. 

Dr. Praderas works at Kim Praderas Pllc in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kim Praderas Pllc
    3301 Northland Dr Ste 320, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2606
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Praderas?

    Nov 02, 2022
    I saw Dr. Praderas weekly for over a year. He helped me process childhood trauma and change my identity as a victim and develop my agency. I am now in control of my life, my choices, myself, my boundaries, and my goals. I can reflect on sad things in the past and accept that they happened, I can't change it, and I am still okay and even thriving. His therapy style is really different from the others I have been to, and it worked amazingly for me. I have exceeded all of my goals, and 15 years after my time with Dr. Praderas, am strong and happy and able to weather all of life's storms with fortitude I never thought possible.
    Amanda — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Praderas to family and friends

    Dr. Praderas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Praderas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD.

    About Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215044581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Praderas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Praderas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Praderas works at Kim Praderas Pllc in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Praderas’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Praderas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Praderas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Praderas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Praderas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.