Kim Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Peterson, LPCC
Overview
Kim Peterson, LPCC is a Counselor in Centerville, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 55 N Main St Ste B, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 434-4333
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kim Peterson?
About Kim Peterson, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881748796
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kim Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.