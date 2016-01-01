Kim Pattison, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Pattison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Pattison, MFT
Kim Pattison, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redding, CA.
Ron Bridges Counseling410 Hemsted Dr Ste 115, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 945-8546
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801126867
- Oregon State University
Kim Pattison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Pattison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Pattison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kim Pattison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Pattison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Pattison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Pattison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.