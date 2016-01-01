Kim Pariseau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Pariseau, PSY
Overview
Kim Pariseau, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Ana, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 960 W 17th St Ste F, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 852-7277
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Kim Pariseau, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770640047
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Pariseau accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Pariseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kim Pariseau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Pariseau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Pariseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Pariseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.