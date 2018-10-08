Kim Mullins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Mullins, MS
Overview
Kim Mullins, MS is a Counselor in Lawton, OK.
Locations
- 1 1002 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73501 Directions (580) 355-1270
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is great one one and with family. She help me an our family out a tremendous after all when been though.
About Kim Mullins, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1326247081
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Mullins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kim Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.