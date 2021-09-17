Dr. Kim Miller, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Miller, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Stephen J. Miller MD PA6280 Sunset Dr Ste 505, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 801-3827
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicare
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is an excellent psychologist and I highly recommend her. She is empathetic, kind and has great listening skills. She asks the right questions which helps me to gain a better perspective. I always feel better after our sessions.
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
