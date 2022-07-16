See All Counselors in Detroit, MI
Dr. Kim Logan, PHD

Counseling
Dr. Kim Logan, PHD is a Counselor in Detroit, MI. 

Dr. Logan works at Kim Logan Communications Clinic Inc. in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Detroit Office
    3011 W Grand Blvd Ste 423, Detroit, MI 48202 (313) 664-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Pain Management
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Value Care Health Systems

    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr. Kim is a amazing doctor! I have been seeing her for over a year and she have helped me make great changes in my life. She’s also a woman of God! Couldn’t ask for better!!
    Chy — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kim Logan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1841470556
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Oakwood University, Wayne State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Logan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Logan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Logan works at Kim Logan Communications Clinic Inc. in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Logan’s profile.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

