See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Kim Locher, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kim Locher, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kim Locher, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Kim Locher works at Central Arizona Medical Assocs in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates PA
    5151 E Broadway Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 290-7000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kim Locher?

    Feb 06, 2018
    Kim is a person that makes you feel more at ease about seeing someone about a severe lung disaorder. She is willing to listen and spend as much time needed to prescribe the most effective treatment. I feel more comfortable with her then anyone I have seen in the past, she treats you like a person rather than a number. I feel she really cares about helping.
    — Feb 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kim Locher, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kim Locher, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kim Locher to family and friends

    Kim Locher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kim Locher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kim Locher, NP.

    About Kim Locher, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104843952
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kim Locher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kim Locher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kim Locher works at Central Arizona Medical Assocs in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Kim Locher’s profile.

    Kim Locher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Locher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Locher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Locher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kim Locher, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.