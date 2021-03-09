Dr. Koza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Koza, OD
Dr. Kim Koza, OD is an Optometrist in Coraopolis, PA.
- 1 963 Beaver Grade Rd, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-2010
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
My husband and I chose Dr Koza when we moved into the area last year, after a good deal of online research. We have both had 2+ appointments with him and are more than pleased with our decision. He is thoroughly professional and knowledgable, the appointments are on time and never rushed, and his office staff is first rate as well. His appointment costs are very reasonable, as are prices for both contact lenses and eyeglasses. The office itself is also very clean and organized (especially in the display section with frames), and I see them cleaning well after each phase of my appointment. A special thanks to the staffer who spent a long time helping me to choose a pair of frames, her knowledge and suggestions were very appreciated from the fairly indecisive patient!
- Optometry
- English
