Dr. Kim Knowles, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Knowles, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Knowles, PHD is a Psychologist in Scarborough, ME.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Professional Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-0711
-
2
Kim B. Knowles, Ph.D., LLC15 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 204, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-1061
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knowles?
Her office has a personal ambience where I feel at home. It is no longer in Cape Elizabeth, making it closer to my home. It's important to me that she has a sense of humor I appreciate. To alleviate depression and anxiety, I have seen a number of individuals; she is the person who has what I need to make progress.
About Dr. Kim Knowles, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1083677975
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knowles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.