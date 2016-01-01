Kim Jolly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Jolly, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Kim Jolly, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
- 1 2400 Nw 26th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Directions (754) 322-3235
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831153733
Kim Jolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kim Jolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Jolly.
