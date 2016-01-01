Kimberly Giunta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Giunta, LMHC
Overview
Kimberly Giunta, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Kimberly Giunta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
An Awakened Heart Psychological Approaches Tomentalhealth Wellness LLC4100 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 327, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 288-8060
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Giunta?
About Kimberly Giunta, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1831127141
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Giunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Giunta works at
Kimberly Giunta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Giunta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Giunta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Giunta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.