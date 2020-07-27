Kim Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Frank, LPC
Overview
Kim Frank, LPC is a Counselor in Rock Hill, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2025 Ebenezer Rd Ste M1, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 325-2255
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kim Frank?
Helped our kids through a very thought time
About Kim Frank, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1831386564
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kim Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.