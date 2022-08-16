Kim Feinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Feinstein, PSY
Kim Feinstein, PSY is a Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Kim Feinstein works at
Locations
Healthy Futures9449 N 90th St Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 227-5467
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim has given me a real opportunity to embark on the first transformative experience in my life. The tools, education, and guidance has been absolutely incredible and has surpassed all my expectations. The level of professionalism and the clear structure and boundaries being taught are true real life lessons to be applied in all aspects of my life. The treatment is very unique to my own personal needs and it is looked at from all angles. The amount of gratitude I have for the opportunity to work with Dr. Kim is absolutely immense. I am so grateful for the wisdom and insight Dr. Blair is able to provide me and I am able to learn how to look at myself and the world in a completely new way.
About Kim Feinstein, PSY
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Feinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kim Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Feinstein.
Kim Feinstein offers both online and phone scheduling options.