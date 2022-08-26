Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Earl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Kim Earl works at
Locations
1
Psychiatric Associates of Central Illinois Ltd.
1124 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-3143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
Ratings & Reviews
Everything I was looking for. She understands the realities of life that affect mental health and doesn't push medicine as the only answer, even though she has lots of experience and knowledge about the medications she prescribes. 180-degree difference from the dogmatic, condescending drug pushers at large medical groups where I've gone in the past.
About Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063669497
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
Kim Earl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes.
Kim Earl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Kim Earl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Kim Earl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Earl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Earl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.