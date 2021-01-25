Kim Dyson, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Dyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Dyson, LPC
Offers telehealth
Kim Dyson, LPC is a Counselor in Mobile, AL.
Kim Dyson works at
Children's Outpatient Services - Mobile501 Bishop Ln N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 450-2250
Bayview Associates1015 Montlimar Dr, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 450-2250
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I enjoy my emdr session with Kim Dyson. Through the process I have learned to let go of some my pain and past hurts and learned to live a happier life. If you are ready to let go and Love ?? ?? Emdr therapy is worth it. Life is too short to hold on to the pain.
- Counseling
- English
- 1811062953
- Charter Hospital Of Mobile
- UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE
Kim Dyson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Dyson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Dyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Kim Dyson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Dyson.
