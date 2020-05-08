See All Nurse Practitioners in Marietta, OH
Kim Crum, CFNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kim Crum, CFNP

Neuroscience (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kim Crum, CFNP is a Neuroscience Nurse Practitioner in Marietta, OH. 

Kim Crum works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Memorial Hospital
    401 Matthew St, Marietta, OH 45750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 374-1400
  2. 2
    Department of Neurosciences
    400 Matthew St Ste 101, Marietta, OH 45750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 568-4150
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kim Crum?

    May 08, 2020
    She's upbeat, bright, cheery, not afraid to laugh, tells it like it is! She doesn't beat around the proverbial bush, very straight forward, but kind. Kim is a very professional, caring, compassionate NP, one of the best there is on so many levels. We prefer her to all others.
    Barb — May 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kim Crum, CFNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kim Crum, CFNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kim Crum to family and friends

    Kim Crum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kim Crum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kim Crum, CFNP.

    About Kim Crum, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Neuroscience (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811082589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kim Crum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kim Crum accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kim Crum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kim Crum works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. View the full address on Kim Crum’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kim Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Crum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Crum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Crum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kim Crum, CFNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.