Kim Crum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Crum, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kim Crum, CFNP is a Neuroscience Nurse Practitioner in Marietta, OH.
Kim Crum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital401 Matthew St, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (740) 374-1400
-
2
Department of Neurosciences400 Matthew St Ste 101, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (740) 568-4150
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kim Crum?
She's upbeat, bright, cheery, not afraid to laugh, tells it like it is! She doesn't beat around the proverbial bush, very straight forward, but kind. Kim is a very professional, caring, compassionate NP, one of the best there is on so many levels. We prefer her to all others.
About Kim Crum, CFNP
- Neuroscience (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811082589
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Crum accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Crum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kim Crum works at
6 patients have reviewed Kim Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Crum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Crum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Crum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.