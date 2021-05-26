See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Portage, IN
Dr. Kim Cory, OD

Optometry
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kim Cory, OD is an Optometrist in Portage, IN. 

Dr. Cory works at Cory Eyecare in Portage, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cory Eyecare Ptr
    6509 Central Ave, Portage, IN 46368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 759-0202
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    The office was clean and the staff was very friendly and knowledgeable. They had plenty of frames to choose from and Dr Cory took the time to listen to my issues and presented solutions that I hadn’t heard from any other doctors that I have seen in the past.
    Photo: Dr. Kim Cory, OD
    About Dr. Kim Cory, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164498945
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cory accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

