Dr. Kim Arrington, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Arrington, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Middletown, NY.

Locations
1
Practice707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-2260Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Counseling Services at Garnet Health Medical Center75 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 333-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arrington has helped me tremendously with my anxiety. I was with her for almost 2 years and I would highly recommend her! She’s a great listener and came up with strategies and was available in different ways ( Ex: FaceTime) when I was able to come in person. I reached a point where I was able to control my anxiety and was able to deal with it on my own.
About Dr. Kim Arrington, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932398724

