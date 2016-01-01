Kiddy Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kiddy Brewer, FNP-C
Overview
Kiddy Brewer, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Concord, NC.
Kiddy Brewer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Concord Office202D McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28025 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kiddy Brewer?
About Kiddy Brewer, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427642958
Frequently Asked Questions
Kiddy Brewer works at
Kiddy Brewer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kiddy Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kiddy Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kiddy Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.