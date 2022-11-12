Dr. Kiarash Bassiri, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiarash Bassiri, OD
Overview
Dr. Kiarash Bassiri, OD is an Optometrist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Bassiri works at
Locations
Fusion Eye Care6400 Creedmoor Rd Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27613 Directions (919) 977-7480Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bassiri and his staff are true professionals. They are courtesy and patient with clients during their examinations. Great doctor and staff!
About Dr. Kiarash Bassiri, OD
- Optometry
- English, Persian
- 1598952681
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- U North Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassiri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassiri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassiri works at
Dr. Bassiri speaks Persian.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassiri.
