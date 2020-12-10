Kianna Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kianna Lawson, PA-C
Overview
Kianna Lawson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Stockbridge, GA.
Kianna Lawson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Specialists1050 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 302, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-9494
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kianna Lawson?
This provider is amazing. She was filling in at the location in Snellville. I was blessed enough to have her treat me. She is very kind and knowledgeable. She knew instantly what my condition was and the proper way to treat it. I highly recommend her to anyone that seeks a kind, understanding and trustworthy medical provider.
About Kianna Lawson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932239993
Frequently Asked Questions
Kianna Lawson works at
Kianna Lawson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kianna Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kianna Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kianna Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.