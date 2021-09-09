Khaula Raza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Khaula Raza, NP
Offers telehealth
Khaula Raza, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX.
Khaula Raza works at
Humble Family Practice18652 Mckay Dr, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-1520
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Raza is super personable, she listens, always non-judgemental, and kind. She has been me and my daughter's primary care doctor for several years and we absolutely love her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982139242
Khaula Raza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Khaula Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Khaula Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Khaula Raza.
