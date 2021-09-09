See All Nurse Practitioners in Humble, TX
Khaula Raza, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Khaula Raza, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX. 

Khaula Raza works at Humble Family Practice in Humble, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humble Family Practice
    18652 Mckay Dr, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-1520
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Raza is super personable, she listens, always non-judgemental, and kind. She has been me and my daughter's primary care doctor for several years and we absolutely love her.
    — Sep 09, 2021
    About Khaula Raza, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982139242
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Khaula Raza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Khaula Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Khaula Raza works at Humble Family Practice in Humble, TX. View the full address on Khaula Raza’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Khaula Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Khaula Raza.

