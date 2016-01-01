Khare Wilson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Khare Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Khare Wilson, PA
Overview
Khare Wilson, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA.
Khare Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Khare Wilson?
About Khare Wilson, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1689003675
Frequently Asked Questions
Khare Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Khare Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Khare Wilson works at
Khare Wilson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Khare Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Khare Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Khare Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.