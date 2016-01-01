Khalilah Jefferson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Khalilah Jefferson, CRNP
Overview
Khalilah Jefferson, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD.
Khalilah Jefferson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frederick Ob-gyn Ambulatory Surgery Center61 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-6171
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Khalilah Jefferson?
About Khalilah Jefferson, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609207778
Frequently Asked Questions
Khalilah Jefferson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Khalilah Jefferson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Khalilah Jefferson works at
5 patients have reviewed Khalilah Jefferson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Khalilah Jefferson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Khalilah Jefferson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Khalilah Jefferson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.