Khadija Hamisi, NP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Khadija Hamisi, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Palm Springs, CA. 

Khadija Hamisi works at INLAND PSYCHIATRIC MEDICAL GROUP INC in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Group
    1080 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste 206, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 27, 2016
    Khadija is a great provider, she helped me a lot. I strongly recommend her.
    Zamil in Anaheim, CA — Aug 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Khadija Hamisi, NP
    About Khadija Hamisi, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225360498
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loma Linda Va
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University San Bernardino
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Khadija Hamisi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Khadija Hamisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Khadija Hamisi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Khadija Hamisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Khadija Hamisi works at INLAND PSYCHIATRIC MEDICAL GROUP INC in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Khadija Hamisi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Khadija Hamisi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Khadija Hamisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Khadija Hamisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Khadija Hamisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

